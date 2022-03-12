NATIVE, Inc teamed up with a couple of other organizations today to make sure kids in our community have what they need for the rest of winter.



Parents and children in need were invited to the Bismarck Metro Community Resource Fair.

Native Inc. teamed up with Operation Warm and other sponsors to give back during this winter season.

Marathon Refinery is one sponsor that helped to collect supplies.

“We want to be as present as we can in anything that has to do with low income,” said Shelly Mcfall.

She’Maine Oden works with Native Inc. and says, it’s important for everyone to have access to the basic necessities.

Because of the weather, it’s cold and dangerous so they provide families coats and shoes.

Kids in need had access to over 500 brand new coats and shoes, in all sizes.

Thanks to these organizations, they were able to get the resources needed for free.

“When you’re in a low income, you aren’t always aware of all the services you can get,” said Mcfall.



“It is important for Native Inc. to have events like this so the people in the community know what resources they have available,” said Oden.

Click here to learn more about how to get involved with Native, Inc.