Bismarck missing teen’s father feeling hopeful after receiving new info

“If you’re walking along, going through the parks, in stores or restaurants; keep an eye open for anyone outside asking you for help. If you know of any information report any findings to the police. Sgt. Gaddis is looking for any tips,” said. Darius Hurdle, Father of Chase Hurdle.

Darius Hurdle refuses to give up on the search to locate his missing 18-year-old son Chase Hurdle. Hurdle disappeared Tuesday after leaving Bismarck High School.

“We are here to help you, and we are praying that you are ok, and we want you to come home. We want you to come home to us and contact us,” Hurdle said.

Chase’s father traveled from Minnesota Friday night and is posting numerous missing signs and asking the community for help with finding his son.

“We’ve had 100, and we’ve printed out 100 more. How many ever posters it takes to find him; we will continue to put up posters,” Hurdle said.

Recently, Hurdle received some news that any father would want to hear, his son receiving his college acceptance to the University of North Dakota.

“That reassures us, that in our prayers that you have hope for the future, and you are looking forward to the future,” Hurdle said.

Darius will be here until tomorrow before heading back to Minnesota.

“We always backtrack to look for him and see if there is any sign or hope that he is there,” Hurdle said.

Hurdle is offering a $5,000 to $10,000 reward for anyone who can help locate his son.