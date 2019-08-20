Bismarck Moving Money Around To Cover Early Construction Costs

Bismarck – With Bismarck’s new half-cent sales tax still in it’s infancy stages, one city department has been forced to use existing sales tax revenue until the coffers fill up.

The Bismarck City Commission recently approved a request by the Engineering Department to use the existing sales tax cash balance to go towards several road projects that will be funded by the new tax.

The new half-cent sales tax went into effect in April, it’s expected to generate 80 million dollars over the next 10 years for city roads.

KX News spoke with Bismarck’s Engineer who tells us they’ll need just under a million dollars to cover pre-construction costs.

“So we’ll have engineering costs, we’ll have land acquisition costs that will occur in 2019 so I was aiming to get some permission from the commission on where they would want to fund that in a temporary state, until the half-cent can come back through and pay for those costs later,” said Bismarck City Engineer Gabe Schell.

He adds the approval by the commission — means the city doesn’t have to generate the extra revenue through a special assessment.