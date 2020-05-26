Bismarck names the first Local Foods Coordinator in the state

It’s the first for the city of Bismarck — and for the state. Bismarck has named its first Local Foods Coordinator. Rachel Howard accepted this position to help improve the quality of life in the community.

The City of Bismarck, Bismarck Public Schools and Bismarck Parks and Rec joined forces to create the role. Howard’s job will be to strengthen programs like BisMarket, the Community Gardens and the new Farm-to-School program to encourage a healthier lifestyle for community members.

Howard says she is especially excited about getting the Community Orchard going again.

“This wonderful orchard has eight rows and we want it to blossom and continue to produce fruit and start producing more fruit for some of the trees that are there,” said Howard.

Howard says you can adopt a row of trees at the orchard to help with upkeep and food production.

