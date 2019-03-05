'Fake meat' bill passes Senate, now goes to governor Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The North Dakota Senate has given its blessing to a bill that strictly defines meat products and which bans cell produced protein from being advertised as "meat."

The final vote was 44 to 1 in favor of the legislation.

It had already passed in the House, so its next stop is the governor's desk for his signature into law.

The legislation came about as a result of recent development in growing plant-based protein with the end result of a product that looks, feels, tastes and cooks like meat products.

Fearing that consumers may be misled by product packaging if cell-based protein uses a "meat" label, the bill states, "A person may not advertise, offer for sale, sell, or misrepresent cell cultured protein as

a meat food product. A cell cultured protein product: May not be packaged in the same, or deceptively similar, packaging as a meat food product; and must be labeled as a cell cultured protein food product," according to the legislation.