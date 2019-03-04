2019 Upper Midwest Aviation Symposium Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The North Dakota Aviation Council is bringing hundreds of people to Bismarck to learn about the aviation industry.

They kicked off their annual Upper Midwest Aviation Symposium at the Ramkota Hotel.

People get a chance to learn the ins and outs of the industry with sessions in areas of mechanics, maintenance, airport management, and more.

There are guests speakers and an exhibit hall to network.

Chairman of North Dakota Aviation Council, Darren Hall, says this is a great way to bring exposure to the industry.

"One of our biggest challenges right now, like many industries is workforce development. So, that is something that we are working on internally as an aviation council to reach out to the next generation. Aviation is a crucial part of North Dakota's infrastructure," said Darren Hall, Chairman of North Dakota Aviation Council.

The event will run until Tuesday.

Students are free with ID.

Next year the event will be held in Minot.

For more information on the event click here.

