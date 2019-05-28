6 year old girl donates her hair as a gift Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This girl was pretty proud to donate her hair knowing a little girl just like her with cancer would be given a wig because of her gift.

Brielle Seil is from Bismarck. She will be 7 on Friday and has been growing her hair since she was born with a couple of little trims along the way.

She got her hair cut today and it will be donated to Wigs for Kids - specifically chosen because the wigs are given to the children needing them and their families at no cost.

She said she wanted to donate her hair because she thought it would be kind.