8-Year-Old Girl and Her Family Share Gratitude for Sanford Children’s Hospital

iHeart Radio spent the past two days broadcasting to raise money for North Dakota kids.

The Radiothon brought in families whose lives were impacted during their time at the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

8-year-old McKayla Vetter was one of those kids who had some air time today.

She was flown to the children’s hospital two years ago after having multiple seizures, to find out she has epilepsy.

She was joined today by her twin McKenzie and her mom, who had nothing but good things to say about the hospital.

Vetter says her daughter is now a regular, rambunctious 8-year-old girl.

McKayla’s mother, Michelle Vetter shares, “On our way to Fargo, the Pediatric ICU Doctor actually called us and just introduced himself, and while McKayla was in the ICU, they had a nurse in there 24/7.”

100 percent of the funds raised will go toward medical programs, equipment, and research at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Bismarck and Fargo.