A local science center is giving back to the service men and women who fight for our country

Gateway to Science is offering free admission to all active duty military members and up to five members of their families.

They are participating in the Blue Star Museums program, a national non-profit network of military families from all ranks and services.

All you have to do is show your active military ID.

Gateway to Science Marketing Director, Judy Sauter, says this is a great way to give back to the community.

"We have a lot of visits from members from the Air Force and Minot Air Force Base and the Grand Forks Air Force Base. We have a large group of national guard and army reserves right here in our community. So, we just want to show them our appreciation and welcome them here," said Sauter.

Free admission is available from May 18 through Labor Day. More than 2,000 museums are participating in the Blue Star Museums program.