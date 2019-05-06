A University of Mary student opens a studio space for photographers to use Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Black Wall Studio is a shared photography and video studio in south Bismarck.

It's open to anyone needing space to take pictures or do their own shoots.

Hourly rates start at $65, and that includes lighting, wi-fi, a makeup station, backdrops and more.

Ceo, Ethan Mueller says this is a great way to create opportunities for people in North Dakota.

"It's important to me because it helps create more business and more jobs for small photographers, especially part-time photographers that typically don't get to build a full studio. They can come in here and use the space to get some cool shots and help out people in the community to get some really cool pictures," said Mueller.

The space is open 24-7.

