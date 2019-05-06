A University of Mary student opens a studio space for photographers to use
Black Wall Studio is a shared photography and video studio in south Bismarck.
It's open to anyone needing space to take pictures or do their own shoots.
Hourly rates start at $65, and that includes lighting, wi-fi, a makeup station, backdrops and more.
Ceo, Ethan Mueller says this is a great way to create opportunities for people in North Dakota.
"It's important to me because it helps create more business and more jobs for small photographers, especially part-time photographers that typically don't get to build a full studio. They can come in here and use the space to get some cool shots and help out people in the community to get some really cool pictures," said Mueller.
The space is open 24-7.
For more information click here.
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Game and Fish: Crown Butte Dam, Mitchell Lake report total fish kills
A North Dakota Game and Fish Department spring survey of lakes and other fisheries has revealed several places where all the fish in a location have died. Two of those locations are in Burleigh and Morton Counties.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New law gives legislators power to block audits
Audits of state agencies that often have turned up evidence of wrongdoing now must get the blessing of the Legislature before they may begin, a move the state auditor says will hurt his ability to perform independent reviews.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Williston Man Charged With Attempted Murder
Around 2 p.m. Friday, video surveillance shows 23-year-old Dejonte Smith firing a 9-millimeter pistol at another man.Read More »
-
Watch: Bird in Virginia snatches fish out of pond
Check out this crazy moment in nature that was caught on a Ring camera.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Zip to Zap' 50 years later: A more peaceful celebration
The small North Dakota community of Zap is planning a celebration to remember spring break 1969, when thousands of college students descended for a party that ended with the National Guard clearing out crowds.Read More »