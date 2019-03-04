Actor Luke Perry dead at 52
LOS ANGELES (KRON) - Actor Luke Perry, who rose to fame on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and most recently starred in "Riverdale," has died after suffering from a massive stroke.
He was 52.
Perry passed away Monday at a hospital in Burbank surrounded by family and friends.
He was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday after suffering a stroke at his Sherman Oaks home.
