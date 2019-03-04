Bismarck News

Actor Luke Perry dead at 52

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 12:04 PM CST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 12:21 PM CST

LOS ANGELES (KRON) - Actor Luke Perry, who rose to fame on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and most recently starred in "Riverdale," has died after suffering from a massive stroke. 

He was 52. 

Perry passed away Monday at a hospital in Burbank surrounded by family and friends. 

He was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday after suffering a stroke at his Sherman Oaks home. 

