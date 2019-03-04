Actor Luke Perry dead at 52

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - A publicist for the "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star says the actor has been hospitalized. Arnold Robinson said the 52-year-old actor is "currently under observation" at the hospital. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) - Actor Luke Perry, who rose to fame on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and most recently starred in "Riverdale," has died after suffering from a massive stroke.

He was 52.

Perry passed away Monday at a hospital in Burbank surrounded by family and friends.

He was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday after suffering a stroke at his Sherman Oaks home.