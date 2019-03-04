Adult Arcade Restaurant, Craftcade opening this month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Craftcade is set to open Monday, March 25th.

It is a retro-arcade, coupled with a full-scale restaurant.



The Craftcade owner says there will be wine and a self-pour beer tap system, featuring your regular domestics, and local North Dakota craft beer.

They are located at 405 N 4th St in downtown Bismarck.

The hours of operation are not yet known.