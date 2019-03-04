Bismarck News

Adult Arcade Restaurant, Craftcade opening this month.

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 01:53 PM CST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 03:26 PM CST

The Craftcade is set to open Monday, March 25th.

It is a retro-arcade, coupled with a full-scale restaurant. 

The Craftcade owner says there will be wine and a self-pour beer tap system, featuring your regular domestics, and local North Dakota craft beer. 

They are located at 405 N 4th St in downtown Bismarck. 

The hours of operation are not yet known. 

 

