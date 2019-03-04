Adult Arcade Restaurant, Craftcade opening this month.
The Craftcade is set to open Monday, March 25th.
It is a retro-arcade, coupled with a full-scale restaurant.
The Craftcade owner says there will be wine and a self-pour beer tap system, featuring your regular domestics, and local North Dakota craft beer.
They are located at 405 N 4th St in downtown Bismarck.
The hours of operation are not yet known.
