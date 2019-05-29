Anthrax Warning for Livestock

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Spores of Bacillus Anthracis bacteria magnified.

North Dakota - With the excessive rain we have had in some areas and being drought-like in others, conditions are right for anthrax to occur in livestock.

North Dakota’s state veterinarian is reminding livestock producers to vaccinate their animals against the deadly disease. It is not uncommon to have a few anthrax cases reported in North Dakota almost every year. In 2005, however, more than 500 confirmed deaths from anthrax were reported with total losses estimated at more than 1,000 head. Affected animals included cattle, bison, horses, sheep, llamas and farmed deer and elk. An effective anthrax vaccine is readily available and takes about a week for immunity to be established.

The anthrax vaccination must be administered to livestock annually to maintain protection.

