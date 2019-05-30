Application Deadline for Deer Gun Licenses Approaching Video

The deadline to apply for your fall deer gun license is quickly approaching.

Hunters need to have their application in by Wednesday, June 5th if they want a chance at a deer this fall.

There are over 66,000 licenses available for residents of North Dakota and there are over 650 licenses available for non-residents.

Deer gun hunting opener is November 8th.

Results of the lottery are normally released toward the end of the summer.

Click here to apply. Or here --> https://gf.nd.gov/buy-apply