Are Millennials Making Less Than Their Baby Boomer Parents?

A new study says that millennials are not making the money their baby boomer parents were, at the same age.

If 20- or 30-somethings are unable to purchase things like houses that their parents were able to years ago, it could set off a chain reaction for the US economy.

We sat down with a financial planner that says, while this doesn't surprise him, it's nothing to fret about.

He's in the millennial generation and says the biggest reason for the difference in income is the length of time millennials were, or are in school.

Years ago, a 25-year-old had four to seven years of work experience under their belt. Now, a 25-year-old may be starting their first job.

He says there is also a bigger wage gap these days that could be skewing results.

The Edward Jones Financial Planner, Cody Kilgore adds, "I think it just comes down to, you might be making less, you might be making more. There's no clear figure, but it's what you do with it once you have your money that matters, not with how much you're getting."

Kilgore says the younger generations also have more tools to plan for making less.

The bottom line: use the information and professionals available to help you plan for your future.

Certain jobs out of college are going to pay better too.

So if you're looking to pay off that student debt sooner, according to wallethub.com, you should consider a job in engineering or law.

Attorneys are also listed in the top five for highest growth potential.

The lowest starting salaries are a teaching assistant, bank teller and a certified nursing assistant in a nursing home.

Also low on the list is telephone customer service and floor factory work.