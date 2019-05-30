Beloved Medora restaurant is up For Sale

The Cowboy Cafe has been part of Medora, ND as long as many people can remember, but the owners of the cafe are looking to go in a different direction now.

If you have been to Medora in the Summer you have probably seen the Cowboy Cafe, because it's cooking is hotter than the weather.

"We are packed. People are standing in the doorway down the street. It's crazy," said Kevin Clyde, co-owner and operator of Cowboy Cafe.

The cafe offers a taste on Old West cooking, and Billings County Sheriff Pat Rummel said he has been stopping in since 1988 to get a bite.

"Probably the tomato and macaroni soup. They have noon soup specials. . . that is probably the favorite of most of the people around," said Rummel.

The restaurant also has a rustic Old West feel to it, with cattle brands on its benches, and real-life cowboys on its walls.

"All the people that have lived in Billings County or Medora, ranchers and town people," said Kevin Clyde.

The Cowboy Cafe has been part of Medora for nearly 40 years, but the owners recently put up a new sign that was a little bit of a surprise to people.

It was a For Sale sign.

"Hard to see a change I guess. They have a good restaurant and a good atmosphere," said Rummel.

Owners, Beth and Kevin Clyde said the grind on running a cafe in the Summer twelve hours a day(7am to 7 pm) is catching up with them, and it's time to hand over the business to someone younger with more energy.

"It's time to move on to other things and enjoy our grandchildren," said Beth Clyde, co-owner and operator of Cowboy Cafe, and Kevin's wife.

The owners put the business up for sale earlier this Winter, and they say who whoever buys it is free to do with it whatever they want, but many people hope they keep the cafe running.

"It would be a huge loss if we lost a place to eat in Medora," said Rummel.

The owners said walking away from their business is like going through a divorce, and they will not only miss the customers but also their faithful employees.

"Some of these kids(employees) are like your own kids. We have had some of these kids eight, nine years," said Kevin Clyde.

The couple said they have no time frame for when they want the business sold, and they will keep on cooking until that day comes.

Beth and Kevin Clyde said they will not be completely retiring; they own two other businesses in town, The White House and the Sacajawea Trading Post.

The Cowboy Cafe is listed For Sale with Century 21 Morrison Realty in Bismarck, ND with Dave Riedy and Carol Petersen.