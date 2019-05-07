Beware of wasps Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Wasps are out and so are honey bees. But how do you spot them and get rid of them without killing bees?

Wasps are nasty, mean, and they hurt.

"They are everywhere I turn, it's very common in North Dakota," said Jennifer Gouveia, a Bismarck resident.

They are out and about, roaming around your homes and yards. Chances are a hive is near and you don't even know it.

"It looks like a great big beach ball, made out of thin paper. It's almost like wrapping paper or a paper bag except shinier. There is usually a hole where they fly in and out," said Dan Cashman, Owner of Cashman Nursery & Landscaping.

Sometimes people confuse wasps with bees, they may be related but they are different. Wasps have smooth and shiny skin. they are narrow-waisted and have four wings. Honey bees are hairy and some have black bodies.

But how do you get rid of them without killing bees?

North Dakota is the number one honey producing state in the nation, but experts say there is no way of keeping your family safe from wasps without killing bees. But there are tools you can use.

"To combat wasps, people will use a trap where they may fly into sweet water or vinegar, they will use different sprays or aerosol cans, or they will use a hose in a sprayer and spray the hive and turn and run. But wasps are an issue," said Casey Cashman, Landscape Designer at Cashman Nursery & Landscaping.

Although wasps may be a pain, believe it or not, they play an important role in protecting gardens and farm crops by controlling pest populations.