Bis-Con was a force to be reckoned with today

Star Wars, Comic Books, CosPlay and Dragons...

These are all just a few of the things you could see at Bismarck's Comic-Con today.

The third annual Bis-Con took place at the event center.

This is a day to celebrate your inner nerd and take part in a fun event for the community.

There are local vendors and artists as well as a pop-up library and free comic books.

One attendee said she loves these types of events because she can be herself.

"I came here because I really love to cosplay and I love anime and Marvel and that stuff. And I feel very comfortable at a Cosplay," said Taylor Cook/Bis-Con Attender.

This is the first year at the Event Center because they outgrew the library and needed a bigger space.