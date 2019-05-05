Bis-Con was a force to be reckoned with today
Star Wars, Comic Books, CosPlay and Dragons...
These are all just a few of the things you could see at Bismarck's Comic-Con today.
The third annual Bis-Con took place at the event center.
This is a day to celebrate your inner nerd and take part in a fun event for the community.
There are local vendors and artists as well as a pop-up library and free comic books.
One attendee said she loves these types of events because she can be herself.
"I came here because I really love to cosplay and I love anime and Marvel and that stuff. And I feel very comfortable at a Cosplay," said Taylor Cook/Bis-Con Attender.
This is the first year at the Event Center because they outgrew the library and needed a bigger space.
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Overnight House Fire Destroys Garage, Damages Home
An overnight house fire in Bismarck caused heavy damage to garage and some to the house.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Toy story owner asks community for help
Nature's Nook opened in Minot just three years ago, but the past six months have been rough due to, in the owner's words, bad business decisions and personal struggles.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Print Day in May celebrates printmaking
The results of printmaking are all around us, from the design on a t-shirt to a poster on a wall. Printmakers use the first Saturday in May as an opportunity to gather each year and celebrate that artform with Print Day in May, but there are more than just one kind of print.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fulfilling Voter-Approved Ethics Reform is up to the Commission
An update on the newly passed ethics reform bill.Read More »