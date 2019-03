Bismarck Cancer Center offers more apartments for patients. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The Bismarck Cancer Center has more available apartments for patients than ever before.

The center has 15 apartments for patients undergoing treatment, mostly for those coming from out of town.

Treatment can last up to three months, meaning these affordable apartments make a huge difference.

They are available on a first come, first serve basis.

The apartments are $15 a day and are fully furnished.

Financial and Support Services Manager, Lolly Dutton, says it's a home away from home.

"A lot of times, they have so much worry on their mind about things that are going on. We want to try and take that worry away from them so that they can concentrate on healing," said Dutton.

The cancer center treats patients within a 250-mile radius.

For more information on the apartments click here.