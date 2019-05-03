Bismarck Century's Lauren Ware Featured on ESPN.com

Century High School Junior Lauren Ware got the full treatment on ESPN.com

The three-time North Dakota Gatorade Play of Year - two in basketball and one in volleyball - is close to deciding where she wants to continue her athletic career in college.

According to the article, Ware would like to play both basketball and volleyball in college.

ESPN.com says Ware is No. 38 prospect in the espnW HoopGurlz Super 60 for the 2020 class.

Last month she announced her 10 college finalists: Arizona, Arizona State, Florida, Iowa, LSU, Minnesota, Nebraska, NC State, Oregon and Texas.

