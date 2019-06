A Bismarck man is charged with a Class C felony after taking a cash box from a local bar.

The 55-year-old man was at the Tap In Tavern at about 11:30 am Thursday.

While the bartender was busy working the suspect was seen on surveillance taking a cash box left on the bar.

The box had about $1,700 in it. The suspect then left with the money.

Later, the man returned to the Tap In Tavern without the cash box and was arrested by BPD.