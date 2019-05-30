Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge on America's Most Endangered Historic Places List Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BISMARCK- The National Trust for Historic Preservation unveiled its annual list of America's Most Endangered Historic places today.

The Bismarck - Mandan Rail Bridge is one of those on the list. The list highlights cultural heritage spots at risk of destruction.

The North Dakota Advisor for the organization tells KX News this announcement brings great excitement, as well as, deep concern for the future of the historic bridge.

"Well it's exciting for us locally to have this property listed on the 2019 list of America's most endangered historic places because that elevates the discussion and important to a national level and it also puts national pressure on decision makers." says Amy Sakariassen.

The bridge, owned by BNSF, was built in 1883 and was the first bridge to cross the upper Missouri River.

