Bismarck Police evaluating suspicious package at Fairfield Inn

Bismarck Police say they are looking into a suspicious package found in a room at the Fairfield Inn in Bismarck.

Police say the call came in around 12:30 this afternoon from the north Fairfield Inn off of Century.

Police say the hotel is evacuated, however no streets or other buildings in the area are being blocked.

The bomb squad and patrol are on scene, working to evaluate the contents. Police say they are taking safety precautions are this time.