Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

12:35 A.M. UPDATE: According to Bismarck Police, 43-year-old Scott Brand Jr. is in custody for terrorizing after a four hour standoff. The West Dakota SWAT team used chemical munitions to get Brand to come out after he refused to exit his home. He was arrested at 11:22 p.m.

No one was injured.

UPDATE: Around 11:20PM, the suspect was taken into custody, according to police.

Original:

The Bismarck Police Department was called to the 2500 block of Centennial Road.

According to B-P-D, a man allegedly pointed a semi-automatic rifle at neighbors.

The man was disarmed by a neighboring resident. The suspect then went inside his home.

Police set up a perimeter and are attempting to make contact with him.

Authorities believe he is the only person in the home.

Police have closed down the roads by trailers 10 through 40.

They're asking that you use alternate routes through the trailer court.

Police have implemented a shelter in place for residents living in the area.

