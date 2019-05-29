Bismarck Woman Allowed to Build on Historical Lot Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A woman who's been fighting for three years to build a tiny house in Bismarck's Historic Cathedral District has finally gained approval.

There was over half-an-hour of testimony at last night's commission meeting, both for and against granting Anne Cleary permission to build.

Members of Bismarck's City Commission voted unanimously to approve her appeal of the City's Board of Adjustment decision in early May.

Meaning she is now granted the variances needed to build a tiny home.

Cleary says she has no immediate timeline for when she plans to start building.