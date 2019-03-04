Bison treated to lunch at the White House

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Matt Henson, WDAY

The NDSU Bison football team touched down earlier today for their visit to the White House and meeting with the President.

For lunch, they were led into the stateroom where a spread of french fries, chick-fil-a sandwiches, and Big Macs awaited them.

