Bison treated to lunch at the White House

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 11:41 AM CST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 11:43 AM CST

The NDSU Bison football team touched down earlier today for their visit to the White House and meeting with the President. 

For lunch, they were led into the stateroom where a spread of french fries, chick-fil-a sandwiches, and Big Macs awaited them. 
 

