BSC Foundation launches $8 million campaign Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Bsc foundation is raising $8 million for a new Health Science building.

The building will be moved from its current downtown location to the main campus.

It will have state of the art technology, equipment, and more space for student programs.

The project is also a result of the statewide healthcare workforce shortage.

"There is a high demand for all the health science's programs in the area. We are in a huge nursing shortage right now in our entire state. So, there is a need for all the programs in North Dakota to be increasing our enrollment numbers to be able to meet that need. Here at Bismarck State College, we are looking at that need," said Annie Paulson, Nursing Program Director at Bismarck State College.

Currently, the foundation raised $2 million. The new building will be open in August.

To donate, you can contact the Bismarck State College Foundation.