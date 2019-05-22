Burgum gives a social media shout out to 'Brady's Border2Border Ruck March'
Gov. Burgum, through his Facebook account, paid tribute today to a group of people walking from one end of North Dakota to the other to raise awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder among combat veterans.
Known as the "2019 Brady’s Border2Border Ruck March," the group started Tuesday at the Montana-North Dakota border near Beach.
Their goal is to complete the 370-mile journey along Interstate 94 by Saturday, May 25 at the North Dakota-Minnesota border. in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
" If you see them, make sure to wave and show your support!" the governor exhorted on Facebook.
The awareness effort is a project of the Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation, formed in honor of Brady Oberg, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and, after military service, suffered from Post Tramautic Stress Disorder.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.