Burgum gives a social media shout out to 'Brady's Border2Border Ruck March'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image: Gov. Burgum Facebook

Gov. Burgum, through his Facebook account, paid tribute today to a group of people walking from one end of North Dakota to the other to raise awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder among combat veterans.

Known as the "2019 Brady’s Border2Border Ruck March," the group started Tuesday at the Montana-North Dakota border near Beach.

Their goal is to complete the 370-mile journey along Interstate 94 by Saturday, May 25 at the North Dakota-Minnesota border. in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

" If you see them, make sure to wave and show your support!" the governor exhorted on Facebook.

The awareness effort is a project of the Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation, formed in honor of Brady Oberg, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and, after military service, suffered from Post Tramautic Stress Disorder.