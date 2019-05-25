Business Beat: A pediatric Therapy and Wellness Clinic and a car detailing service shop Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A Pediatric Therapy and Wellness Clinic helping kids with physical needs and a car detailing service shop.

Kids in Motion is a pediatric Therapy and Wellness Clinic.

They will provide pediatric physical, speech, and occupational therapy services to children ages 0 to 18.

Owner Kimberly Bloms started the business idea in September and wanted to provide resources to kids and their families.

Bloms says there is a huge demand for this since there is no pediatric therapy clinic in Mandan.

"I'm also a cancer survivor so it's really changed my outlook on the opportunity I have to be a little generous towards the community. That goes for my employers as well as what I can do with kids and families through the services I provide," said Bloms.

Kids In Motion will open on July 1st at 306 W Main St. For more information click here.

A few blocks away is "B's Buff-N-Stuff".Its a car detailing service shop.

Owner Brandon Barth does custom painting, polishing, and detailing.

He started his business in September in his home then decided to get a shop in March.

Barth has been detailing and painting cars for five years.

"Cars are more of a pride and joy type thing. I take pride in knowing that other people trust me with their pride and joy. I have been around cars my whole life, my dad has been a mechanic for his whole life. So, I grew up with it and it's kind of in the blood," said Brandon Barth, owner of B's Buff-N-Stuff.

B's Buff-N-Stuff is located at 108 6th Ave NE, Mandan. For more information contact Brandon Barth at (701) 226-8302.

If you have a new business you'd like to see on this segment, shoot us an email at ndfirst@kxnet.com.