Bed 'n' Biscuits Ranch

Bed 'n' Biscuits Ranch in Northeast Bismarck opened earlier this winter. The dog and cat kennel offers boarding, daycare, grooming, training and more. The 2 owners are both women veterans. They say the Bed 'n' Biscuits Ranch was inspired by the lack of availability for dog and cat boardings. Often times, military personnel are out of town for extended periods for drill training.

Lila Teunissen; Co-Owner: "It has been really good. We've had great response, great word-of-mouth. We're doing better than we had hoped at this point. It's been very good."

Bed 'n' Biscuits offers a ten percent discount for all first responders and veterans.



Delta Vacations

Delta Vacations is expanding its virtual workforce in Bismarck this spring. The company will hire up to 40 work-from-home, full-time customer service professionals. Individuals who are hired would complete several months of training in a classroom environment and then move into a work from home position within the Bismarck area.

Down Home General Store

Down Home General Store is opening in downtown Bismarck April 1st. The new location will be on West Main. The store offers everything from furniture to kitchen accesories. The new business will also be home to DallasLee Boutique.

LoRetta Heninger: "It's mostly a western flare with a few more mainstream boutique items. We try to find unique items that aren't in the Bismarck-Mandan area."