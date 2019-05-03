Business Beat: New ownership at African Market and Dakota Timber Company expands Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A market expands to help offer it's customers more and a timber company opens up a one-stop shop.

Dakota Timber is a reclaimed and urban lumber company based out of Fargo. They mill shelves, mantels, and panels.

Now they have partnered with Front street Millwork and Lumber in Bismarck.

All Dakota Timber products will be sold at Front street millwork and Lumber for the western part of North Dakota.

Office Manager, Brittany Schultz, says it serves as a one-stop shop.

"You are salvage wood, so anything that would be based out of the dump or get burnt, then you are reusing that material for your home. All of our live edge slabs and shelves are all local boulevard streets, so you get a piece of Bismarck and Fargo in your home," said Schultz.

A few miles away.

An African food market is under new ownership and is expanding its services.

Adom African Market is a market that offers food from many African countries as well as hair products.

Owner, Masahuda Abubakar, has included longer store hours, more African food products, and a delivery food service for special occasions.

Abubakar made the changes to expose more people to the African culture and to spread diversity.

"When I moved here like 2015, it was difficult to get like any African type of food. Except, you always have to improvise what Walmart sells to get a taste from home. Now, we have this here to save the African community and also the Bismarck area," said Abubakar.

