Central Dakota Humane Society Offers Spay and Neuter Assistance

An animal shelter is helping pet owners pay to get their animals fixed.

Central Dakota Humane Society offers free $40 assistance certificate to spay and neuter cats and dogs.

All you have to do is present the certificate to your vet and that money will go towards the cost.

Officials say there are too many homeless animals and rescue shelters are overflowing.

"It helps their health, there are many cancers that can be wiped away when a cat or dog is spayed or neutered. It keeps them from wanting to roam the neighboorhood looking for a mate, it keeps them from many a male cat will mark his territory. It keeps them more likely to be home and more likely to be safe," said Cameo Skager, Communications and Development Director at CDHS.

You have three months to use the certificate from when you pick it up.

Certificates are limited each month.

Anyone needing a certificate should call the shelter at 701-667-2020 to make their request.