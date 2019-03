Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you love animals and volunteering, the Dakota Zoo has an opportunity for you.

They are looking for volunteers to help out around the zoo and is hosting an adult volunteer information session.

Volunteers are needed in several areas such as grounds keeping, animal care support, and maintenance.

So far there are 200 volunteers and they are looking for people willing to help out on a regular basis.

"The zoo is really like a ranch almost. So, you can imagine, there are always animals to feed and there is thigs to fix. So, that is what we are trying to do, is get people ready to go and figure out what areas they are going to help with," said Terry Lincoln, Zoo Director.

The session will be on March 17, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the zoo's Bismarck Tribune Discovery Center.

It is only for adults ages 18 years or older.