Do you have good posture?

In honor of National Correct Posture Month, Kx News spoke with a local chiropractor on the benefits of good posture and what can happen if you don't have it.

John Badinger at Family Health Chiropractic says good posture affects everything in your life because it affects your nervous system and causes stress.

It can shape your mood and attitude. With good posture, you're more confident and attractive. Bad posture can show that you're depressed or angry.

Badinger says when you're sitting, keep your back straight and prevent your shoulders from rolling forward. When driving, position the seat so that your knees are higher than your hips, and when lifting objects don't bend over, but squat to lift it up.

These changes can make a huge difference in your day to day lives.

"It's starting to create a lot more health problems and health is just getting worse as we get more sedentary in our lifetime and posture changes. Now, the medical profession has actually recognized texting neck," said Badinger.

Badinger also said bad posture just takes more energy.

