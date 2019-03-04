Dog rips off 4-year-old's arm in Utah attack, arm is missing
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A four-year-old child in Layton is undergoing surgery after a dog ripped off an arm when the child stuck it through a fence Sunday afternoon.
The four year old was taken by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in stable condition.
According to the Layton Fire Department, the child was playing in the yard before going over to a chain-linked fence which separates the backyard the child was in with the backyard two huskies were in.
The child reached through the fence to pet the dogs when one bit the child in the mid-forearm and ripped off the lower arm with the hand.
Crews were able to find the dog, but believe the husky may have eaten the child's arm and hand.
Animal control crews are searching for the missing arm and hand so it can be reattached to the child.
There were two huskies in yard, but just one of them attacked the boy, according to Layton Fire.
