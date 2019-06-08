Everything You Need To Know About Tonight’s Storms – Updated

*UPDATE* The storms in NW SD are now just beginning to turn more northeasterly

*UPDATE*: Severe storms are currently to our east and just across the state line to our southwest. We anticipate the cluster of storms in northwest South Dakota to move into southwest and south central North Dakota over the next hours. Strong winds will be the primary threat with these storms.

*UPDATE*: We are currently monitoring the area circled for potential thunderstorm development over the next hour or so. If a storm does develop, it will have the potential to become severe.

We have more of a clearer vision of the much anticipated severe storm event for tonight and things have changed considerably.

Threats: While the tornado risk is low, it can never be ruled out. Hail could be up to the size of golf balls (1.75″). Gusts could get as high as 70 mph.

Timing: A line of storms will form in the east around 5 pm – 7 pm. They will have to be monitored but will push east quickly. Areas that could be impacted are the Turtle Mountains, Rugby, Harvey, Wing, and Steele. Areas around the mentioned towns are also in the zone of the first initial wave of storms. There is a very small chance the southern edge of the storms could form over Bismarck but it isn’t likely at this time.

Second Round Of Storms: These storms will move in from the southwest. They will have a high possibility of meshing together to form one large storm which increases the wind threat. At this time, it looks to be moving through Bismarck (or just west of there) anywhere from 11 pm to 1 am. They will move from southwest to northeast.

Rain Potential: While heavy downpours aren’t a main threat, they certainly aren’t out of the question in a strong or severe storm. There’s a good possibility of a trace to a quarter of an inch. But there are some areas that could see much higher amounts. Here’s a look at the potential rain through 5 pm on Saturday. The hit-or-miss nature will leave some areas dry.

Saturday will be significantly cooler with widely scattered rain lingering into the afternoon and breezy northwesterly wind.