Fargo woman hit by plow not sure if she will fully recover

FARGO — After two weeks in the hospital, a woman struck by a snow plow in February is finally back at her Fargo home.

But there's a long recovery ahead. Instead of training for the upcoming Fargo half-marathon, or mud run, or weight lifting, she is confined to a chair.

"This is hard for me to just sit, and not be able to do things," said Tuesday Boerner, whose life changed dramatically before dawn on Feb. 12 as she walked into work at Hector Airport.

"I thought it was just one of my co-workers running up behind me and slapping my back really hard," Boerner recalled.

It wasn't a friend — a plow driver had hit her while backing up.

"It stopped. I actually thought they knew they had hit me so they were getting out to help me, but then they went over me again," she said.

"You could hear in the background, wailing in pain," her husband, Bo.

People who rushed to help had to stop the plow from hitting her again, but by then her hip had been broken in four different places.

"I feel grateful that was the extent of my injuries because if I had gotten ran over anywhere else on my body, it probably would have crushed me and I wouldn't be here," Boerner said.

But the road to the recovery will be long. Boerner can't walk for at least a month. Her husband says she needs help with everyday activities that many take for granted, and at this time doctors don't know if Boerner will ever fully recover.

"That's the hardest for me to wait, just waiting and not knowing how well I'm going to heal and how the healing process is going to go," she said

Boerner, a workout enthusiast, has the determination to push herself to a full recovery and says community support has been huge.

"I'm confident that one day I will get back to it," she said, smiling.

A GoFundMe site has been set up for Tuesday and her family.