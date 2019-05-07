Federal Funding To Fix Interstates To Run Out Soon Video

Bismarck - For most of us, using I-94 happens on a daily basis.

But interstates in North Dakota are facing the same dilemma highways all across the country are facing...a lack of funding and the well of funding to fix our aging Interstate system is about to run dry.

The needs of the state exceed the resources that we've got available" Said Steve Salwei, Transportation Program Director for ND-DOT.

You don't have to drive for very long on North Dakota's interstates to realize some stretches are in rough shape...but with repair costs continuing to skyrocket, many states are forced to delay certain work because the funding just isn't there.

A recent report commissioned by the U.S. Transportation Department showed that funding on a federal level for Interstates needs to be increased to somewhere between 45 and 70 billion dollars a year over the next 20 years...funding today is around 25 billion.

North Dakota gets around 240 million a year for road work...this year they're using around 100 million of that for Interstate work, but the DOT's Steve Salwei tells KX News it's not even close to what they really need.

"We'd need approximately a 140-percent increase in funding to match the needs that are showing through our pavement management system" Said Salwei.

That equates to an extra 336-million dollars per year.

Federal funding comes from the Highway Trust Fund...which passes out money to each state for Interstate projects...but that pot is going to expire next September unless something is done.

The report recommended increasing the National gas tax, something that hasn't been done since 1993, from its current rate of 18.4 cents to 30 cents a gallon..drivers KX News spoke with had mixed reviews.

"A little bit would be fine I think the roads and everything needs to be improved and if you use them you should be willing to pay for some of that." Said Minot Resident Terry Auck.

"Oh I think that's very high, where else would they get the funding then if they don't raise the gas tax?" Said Bismarck Resident Stacey Cherry.

The report also recommended charging owners of hybrid or electric vehicles a fee for the miles they drive instead of raising the gas tax. I found a driver from Michigan who says that's a terrible idea.

"I don't think there's enough EV's on the road to make a difference as this point, if there was a lot on the road it would make a difference but right now it wouldn't really change much". Said Detroit Resident Andrew Mullen.

Whatever happens, needs to happen soon, or your ride to work could get a lot bumpier.