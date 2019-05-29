First Major Opioid Trial Begins In Oklahoma Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS

Oklahoma's top prosecutor blames corporate "greed" for what he calls the worst manmade health crisis in history.

In a first of its kind trial, the state argues Johnson and Johnson used deceptive practices to fuel an opioid epidemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans in the last two decades.

This is going to be a full contact trial - both sides came out swinging in opening statements.

This is the first of more than 1800 similar lawsuits to go to trial, generating interest from other states, drugmakers, and those affected by opioid abuse.



Emily Walden, mother of opioid overdose victim said she did everything from following him to drug testing him.

But nothing Emily Walden did could save her son TJ, a member of the Kentucky National Guard, from an ultimately fatal opioid addiction. That's what brought her here from Kentucky for the start of this landmark case.

This trial will set the stage for every lawsuit across this country.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is asking a judge to hold Johnson & Johnson liable for creating a "public nuisance"... contributing to the opioid epidemic through "deceptive and misleading marketing".

In opening remarks, he accused the company of running a "brainwashing campaign" to downplay opioid risks.



"Money can make people and businesses do bad things," said Mike Hunter (R) / Oklahoma Attorney General.

The state says drugmakers pushed clinicians to prescribe opioids -- making more than 149 thousand sakes visits to fewer than 2500 prescribers.

Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals previously settled out of court without any admission of wrongdoing.

"Our evidence is going to show clearly and irrefutably that these companies worked together and that Johnson & Johnson was in it up to their neck," said Mike Hunter (R) / Oklahoma Attorney General.

Johnson & Johnson says its drugs were designed to be "difficult to abuse," and only comprised a "miniscule share" of Oklahoma's opioid market. A defense lawyer argued there's no proof the company's actions directly caused a single addiction or death.

"And how many would it take for us to be responsible for a nuisance, a public nuisance," said Larry Ottaway / J & J lawyer.

Despite settlements with other drug companies, the state attorney general said yesterday there are currently no settlement talks happening with Johnson and Johnson.

The trial is expected to last two months.



