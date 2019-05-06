Game and Fish: Crown Butte Dam, Mitchell Lake report total fish kills
A North Dakota Game and Fish Department spring survey of lakes and other fisheries has revealed several places where all the fish in a location have died.
Two of those locations are in Burleigh and Morton Counties.
According to a post on the Game and Fish Facebook page, fisheries biologists investigated winterkills at several lakes this spring, and some were considered significant enough to affect the quality of fishing.
"Biologists will continue to monitor suspect lakes and other fisheries throughout the spring," the department notes in its post.
A "total fish kill" means all fish died, a "significant kill" is when the game fish population is greatly reduced and a "partial kill" means dead fish were observed but catchable numbers of game fish are still present.
Some lakes that were sampled that showed partial winterkill include Pipestem and Jamestown reservoirs in Stutsman County, Green Lake in McIntosh County, Woodhouse Lake in Kidder County, Patterson Lake in Stark County, Crooked Lake and Scooby Lake in McLean County)
Department biologists reported minor winterkills were noted in some other lakes but weren’t significant enough to affect fishing.
Listed below, by county, are confirmed lakes with total or significant winterkill:
- Burke – Powers Lake (significant), Short Creek Dam (significant)
- Burleigh – Mitchell Lake (total)
- Eddy – Battle Lake (significant)
- Emmons – Baumgartner Lake (total), Jake’s Lake (total)
- Foster – Juanita Lake (significant)
- Griggs – Carlson-Tande Dam (significant)
- Hettinger – Larson Lake (total), Mott Watershed Dam (total)
- Kidder – Etta-Alkaline Complex (significant), Leno Lake (total), Rafferty Lake (total), Remmick Lake (significant)
- Logan – Logan (Mueller) WMA (significant)
- McIntosh – Lehr WMA (total)
- McKenzie – Leland Dam (significant), Sather Dam (significant)
- McLean – Coal Lake (total)
- Morton – Crown Butte Dam (total)
- Pierce – Buffalo Lake (significant)
- Richland – Grass Lake (significant)
- Rolette – School Section Lake (significant)
- Sargent – Bergh Slough (significant), Fiala Lake (significant)
- Stutsman – Gaier Lake (significant), Sunday Lake (significant)
- Walsh – Matejcek Dam (significant)
- Wells – Harvey Dam (significant)
- Williams – Cottonwood Lake (significant), McGregor Dam (significant), Tioga Dam (significant)
For more information on individual lakes, or to report fish kills that may not be on the list, anglers can contact the local Game and Fish district office.
Information of all waters actively managed by Game and Fish is available by visiting the Game and Fish website at https://gfapps.nd.gov/reports/fisheries/webpagefishingwatersbyname.pdf.
