Get clean credit sooner than you think Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Building your credit doesn't have to be as scary as people make it out to be.

We talked to a financial expert for an inside scoop to getting that credit score up.

He says one of the big things people don't know about is Rapid Rescoring.

Traditionally credit reports are pulled every 30 to 60 days.

A rapid rescore can be done if you pay something off.

And in 3 to 5 days your score could go up on that account.



"A lot of clients aren't told this and I'm a big advocate for it because I've got tons of people in with a

rapid rescore because they needed their credit to go up a little bit, but they thought they needed to wait 6 months or a year," said Travis Lang/Branch Manager at Guaranteed Rate.

Lang also said that if you have no credit at all, try a secured credit card.

He says you may be approved right away to start building credit.

For more tips on how to get your credit score up contact Travis Lang at travislang@rate.com or call him at 701) 355-6193.