Get Out And Walk
If you're legs get restless this weekend you can take part in the second annual Awareness Walk for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls.
The walk will happen noon on Sunday, May, 5th, at Oak Park in Minot.
Lunch will be served following the walk. And remember to wear red for support.
