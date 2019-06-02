H.I.P.P Kids Therapy Fun Farm Day

H.I.P.P Kids Therapy hosted its annual fun farm day event to help children in need.

It’s a non-profit also provides occupational therapy using the assistance of equine movement, as treatment.

At the event, kids were able to play games and interact with a variety of animals.

And the proceeds help provide treatment for kids with both physical and mental conditions.

“Those funds that we raise go into a scholarship fund to help families pay for therapy services. Some of those funds are used for maintenance, feed, and upkeep of the animals. One day we would like to have an indoor facility,” said Brittany Schock, Founder of H.I.P.P Kids Therapy.

H.I.P.P is working to launch their first summer program of “Fun on the H.I.P.P Farm” and families will be able to interact with animals.