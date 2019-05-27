Highway Patrol says ATVs May be Fun, But They are Not Toys Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ATV's are fun, but certainly not a toy.

Last night the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a crash at 9:40 p.m.

A 49-year-old Mapleton man was headed west in his ATV, just southwest of McVille. He was driving drunk and hit a deer.

The man lost control of the ATV, went into a ditch, and the ATV rolled. He was ejected and had to be flown to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

Highway Patrol says many, if not most, of the ATV crashes they respond to involve alcohol or drugs.

They provided us with some safety tips:

The first, ATVs are still a motor vehicle. Do not drive one under the influence.

Highway Patrol says you should never carry a passenger on a single-rider ATV, and, always wear a helmet,

In addition, any riders under 16, should be supervised at all times.

Highway Patrol told KX News these vehicles are prone to rollovers, so don't drive too fast for conditions.