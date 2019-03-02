How security surveys are helping homeowners and businesses Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

It's a Bismarck Police Department project you've likely never heard of: Security surveys for homeowners and businesses.

The crime prevention division offers recommendations and tips on how to keep your property safe. They'll come out to your home or businesses and do a free assessment of your risk areas.

The department says the security surveys help reduce the chances of being a victim of crime.

"We look at locks, lighting, windows if there are a lot of trees going on around the windows we want to make sure people can't hide behind and break in," says Clint Fuller, Crime Prevention/Community Services. "Just make it less of a target for burglars and thieves to break into. Make it more secure."

The simple recommendations are often things people don't normally think of at home. Or at businesses.

"You want to make sure that you double check, triple check if it is safe or not. We want to be in that comfort zone," said Kiky Rizky, General Manager at Kobe's Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar.

The restaurant recently took advantage of the police department's security survey.

He's been in business for 8 years. And as a business owner, he says you can never be too safe.

"You have to have the safety to run a business. It's not only one establishment, but it also involves the whole community," said Rizky.

The security surveys are free. You can request them by calling the Bismarck Police Department and asking for the crime prevention division.