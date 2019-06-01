How to Avoid Foodborne Illness this Summer

It’s that time of the season where people are outside having cookouts and BBQs. Which is why professionals want to warn you about possible food illnesses.

Keep an eye on food temperatures, especially in 90-degree heat.

Hot food should stay at 140 degrees or above until served and cold food at 40 degrees.

You can use a food thermometer to make sure food is cooked thoroughly, in order to destroy harmful bacteria

Keep raw food separate so their juices won’t contaminate already cooked food. And use separate utensils and plates.

Never leave food out of the refrigerator over two hours, if so throw it out.

“It can be very serious. Some common foodborne illnesses are salmonella and Shiga Toxin-Producing E. Coli. Both of those can be fatal if the infection is severe enough. So, it is very important to pay attention to your food handling practices,” said Laura Cronquist, an epidemiologist.

Last year the North Dakota Department of Health reported 118 cases of salmonella and 66 cases of Shiga Toxin-Producing E. Coli.