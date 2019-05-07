How to protect plants from frost Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

During this time of year, people are gardening. With frost in the forecast, gardeners should take extra precautions.

Frost injures plants by causing ice crystals to form in plant cells.

It occurs when air temperatures dip below 32 degrees.

Experts at Cashman Nursery and Landscaping say there are ways to prevent this from happening.

Gardeners should cover their plants with sheets or plastic to insulate them.

And if you can-- bring them inside the house or garage the night before.

For peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Gardeners should wait to plant closer to Memorial Day.

"Gardening in North Dakota is always a little tricky and you just have to be diligent, watch the weather, and work your garden and you reap the benefits. Nothing is better than vegetables from your own garden," said Casey Cashman, Landscape Designer at Cashman Nursery & Landscaping.