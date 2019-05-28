How to spot a real drowning Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Three children die every day as a result of drowning, according to the CDC. It's the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 14. Because we're putting you first, there are signs and myths you should know.

Summer is right around the corner, that means people will be hitting pools, water parks, even rivers.

"We have a Pontoon and we own a lot along the water that we hope to build our forever home on. So, the fact that she has had swimming lessons here is very important to us," said Amy Brown, a North Dakota resident.

Amy Brown grew up around water. Now that she's a mother of two, safety is a priority.

"My daughter has been taking swimming lessons for about a year and a half here at the YMCA. Living in Bismarck-Mandan with the river here and everything like that, it is very important that your child knows how to swim when you live in this area," said Brown.

Drowning doesn't look like it does on TV. There is no waving, splashing, and yelling for help. In real life, it's a silent death.

"The videos that we would see of actual drowning is someone swimming along and suddenly they go still. It's not that splashing around and yelling for help, that's what we call active drowning. But the actual underwater drowning, that is beyond the point of calling for help," said Christy Cameron, Senior Program Director at the YMCA.

According to Soundings Online, a national boating website, there are signs to spot a person drowning.

Their head would be underwater and their mouth at the water level. Their eyes closed and you'll find they aren't using their legs. And, they're gasping or hyperventilating.

But drowning can be preventable.

"Don't ever go in and try to help them yourself. That's how we end up with two people drowning. We always want to encourage people to throw something that floats. Whether it's a pool noodle or shepherd hooks. Just reach them, you can even use a towel," said Cameron.

And no trip to the pool should ever end in tragedy.

According to the CDC, some of the risk factors include lack of supervision, not wearing a lifejacket and seizure disorders, and not knowing how to swim.



