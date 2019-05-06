If you have any unused or unwanted prescription drugs, Bismarck officials want them. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department are hosting their annual 'Take Back Event'.

The event provides a safe and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs.

All you have to do is bring in your medications, and Police will get rid of them by burning them.

Director of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, Renae Moch says this event saves lives and protects the community.

"The main point of our event is to have people bring in their medications and dispose of them in a safe manner, rather than them getting into the wrong hands. If people get them and that is not something that was prescribed to them, it's a possibility for abuse and overdose. Also, we want to keep it out of our water supply and we don't want to contaminate our water," said Moch.

Last year officials collected 15 pounds of unused medications.

You can drop off your prescriptions on Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Burleigh County Senior Center.

The following items will be accepted at the Take Back event:

·Unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, including:

·Pills, tablets, caplets (remove product from the packaging)

·Inhalers, nebulizer solutions, liquids and creams (leave in the original container)

·Controlled substances

·Pain relief such as Vicodin, Hydrocodone, Demerol, OxyContin, fentanyl, etc.

·Anti-depressants such as Valium, Zoloft, Prozac, etc.

·Sleep aids, such as Ambien, Lunesta, Sonata, etc.