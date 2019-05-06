It's a boy -- Harry and Meghan welcome their first royal baby
(CBS News) -- Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed their first child, a boy, the royal family confirmed on Monday. The new baby is Queen Elizabeth's eighth great-grandchild and the seventh in line to the British throne.
Kensington Palace said in a statement that Meghan went into labor early Monday morning. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was by Meghan's side, the statement said.
The boy was born at 5:26 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces, the palace said.
